BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Florida Engineers Created the World’s First Aquatic SUV | The Shadow Six Racing Typhoon❗
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
303 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
90 views • 9 months ago

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

The Shadow Six Racing Typhoon is part Polaris RZR on the top and part supercharged jet ski on the bottom. So, basically a UTV stacked on top of 2 jet skis. This is the world's first aquatic utility vehicle. It's built with a titanium body and is able to pop wheelies standing on top of the water. It's got over 800 horsepower (400 per jet ski) and it can accelerate to 90-100 MPH! This thing is insanely fast and is so much fun... a beast in the making... the ultimate PWC.

#shadowsixracing #centerconsole #fishing #yachts #powerboat #yacht #boats

Related Videos ⬇️

1. World's First 100mph Supercharged Jet Ski - https://youtu.be/_jGCeOoA_NE?feature=shared

2. A Beast In the Making | The Shadow Six Typhoon | Kissimmee River Full Send I The Ultimate PWC - https://youtu.be/DG1ZBlrRPwY?feature=shared

3. Typhoon by Shadow Six Racing - https://youtube.com/shorts/urFg_fueTT4?feature=shared

AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. God Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

2. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

3. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel

4. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

5. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

6. III% Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/

7. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

8. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products

💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️

Keywords
floridareviewboatreviewsamerican patriots for god and countryboatstyphoonjet skishadow six racingkissimmee riverpolaris rzrsergi galiano
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy