PREACHER PAULA WHITE EXPOSED!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published 12 hours ago

PAULA WHITE WAS PRACTICING VOODOO WHEN SHE WAS MENTORED BY PREACHER T.D. JAKES. PAULA GAVE HIM A BENTLY WORHT SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS A FEW YEARS AGO SO WHAT DOES THAT TELL YOU ABOUT PAULA? PAULA AND HER X HUSBAND HAD DRUG PROBLEMS AND THEY BANKRUPTED THEIR CHURCH IN TAMPA SOME YEARS AGO. ANYONE WHO WOULD STILL FOLLOW PAULA HAS TO BE INSANE. SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE...

bible prophecyend timespaula whitevoodoofalse prophets religiondrugs religion

