Moms On A Mission | Culture War | Guest: Dr. Jim Meehan | Health and Wellness | Hormone Replacement Therapy

Moms On a Mission welcomes to the show Dr. Jim Meehan, owner and leading physician for Meehan MD. Today the moms and Dr. Meehan talk about hormones and how they play such a pivotal role in our everyday health and wellness. Dr. Meehan explains how hormones can affect the way we feel, look and perform. Dr. Meehan identifies the most common symptoms of hormonal imbalance and how these imbalances can affect the body. He also explains the best way to get tested to confirm that your hormones are out of balance and goes on to explain his protocol, Hormone Optimization Therapy.





Links:

www.meehanmd.com

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/22673-hormonal-imbalance

www.momsonamission.net

[email protected]



