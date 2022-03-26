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How to Awaken the Chakras Activate the Solar Plexus Manipura Chakra (Ep. 4).
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22 views • March 26, 2022
Majestic 12 Hub, [3/26/2022 3:36 AM]
#Chakras
How to Awaken the Chakras: Activate the Solar Plexus Manipura Chakra (Ep. 4)
This video covers manifestation, self-mastery, telepathy, personal power, attaining perfect health and more in this episode on how to open the solar plexus chakra. There are some very powerful mantras and meditation practices provided towards the end of the episode. This is the fourth episode in this series on awakening the chakras.
6:51 - The Seat of The Self
9:45 - Intent, Free Will & Karma
14:45 - Responsibility, Gurus & Personal Power
21:42 - Black Magic Is Everywhere
27:21 - Freeing Ourselves From Hypnosis
31:52 - Ego(s), Procrastination & The Inner Struggle
37:55 - Transform The Ego & Use It as a Tool
46:02 - Perfect Health, Manifestation & Abilities
52:13 - Main Mantra, Seed Mantras & Fire Mantras
1:04:05 - Candle Gazing Meditation & Stretching
SOURCE (https://youtu.be/6qV1G_zW2jg)
#Chakras
How to Awaken the Chakras: Activate the Solar Plexus Manipura Chakra (Ep. 4)
This video covers manifestation, self-mastery, telepathy, personal power, attaining perfect health and more in this episode on how to open the solar plexus chakra. There are some very powerful mantras and meditation practices provided towards the end of the episode. This is the fourth episode in this series on awakening the chakras.
6:51 - The Seat of The Self
9:45 - Intent, Free Will & Karma
14:45 - Responsibility, Gurus & Personal Power
21:42 - Black Magic Is Everywhere
27:21 - Freeing Ourselves From Hypnosis
31:52 - Ego(s), Procrastination & The Inner Struggle
37:55 - Transform The Ego & Use It as a Tool
46:02 - Perfect Health, Manifestation & Abilities
52:13 - Main Mantra, Seed Mantras & Fire Mantras
1:04:05 - Candle Gazing Meditation & Stretching
SOURCE (https://youtu.be/6qV1G_zW2jg)
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