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Radio Quebec - Pandémie: la trahison des médias
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5 views • June 03, 2020
Import YT du 1er avril 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5kA6iBpYR4
Chaîne YT Radio Quebec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Les médias pris en flagrant délit de fabrication de fausses nouvelles concernant le Virus.
Appuyez notre travail: http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
Chaîne YT Radio Quebec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Les médias pris en flagrant délit de fabrication de fausses nouvelles concernant le Virus.
Appuyez notre travail: http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
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