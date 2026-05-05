Throwback Ex-CIA officer blows the lid on Israel’s Mossad & Shin Bet - former CIA officer Andrew Bustamente

THROWBACK: Ex-CIA officer blows the lid on Israel’s Mossad & Shin Bet

🗣 “Mossad is an external action arm of intelligence for Israel. That's where their cruelty and viciousness comes from, because wherever they operate, they're operating without restrictions. They have no limits as to what they will do,” former CIA officer Andrew Bustamente says.

◾️Mossad runs covert operations worldwide, beyond Israel’s borders, often with little public scrutiny or meaningful accountability—similar in scope to the CIA.

◾️Agents work in foreign environments with highly aggressive operational doctrine.

◾️Shin Bet handles internal security, counterintelligence, and law enforcement roles, comparable to the FBI.





◾️It operates domestically and within Palestine territory under the constant pressure of what is described as an “existential threat” environment, driving forceful and controversial tactics.





◾️Both systems were historically modelled with influence from US intelligence structures, reflecting close cooperation in their development.





◾️Both agencies are well-funded, highly trained, and willing to act with minimal limitations when it comes to pushing Israel’s interests.

◾️Their budgets are estimated in billions of dollars (each), with thousands of personnel split across overlapping intelligence domains.





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