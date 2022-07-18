Russia Ukraine Updates





"If the West refuses Putin's offer, we're going to hell..." - Aleksander Vucic, President of Serbia.





The battle for Donbass is almost over. Once the East is secured, Vucic believes Putin will make an offer to Western countries. What that will be we don't know (but can suppose) - and if it is rejected, this may precipitate a more serious confrontation between the powers.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1cd9t7-if-the-west-refuses-putins-offer-were-going-to-hell.-aleksander-vucic-presi.html



