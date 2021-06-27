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06/22/2021 Dr. Limeng Yan: Chinese military and Chinese government are the real reason for this pandemic. People should investigate those experts who support Chinese government, and reveal the truth by tracing their money and academic track as well as their communication with the Chinese government.