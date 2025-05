The system has dropped the NUCLEAR BOMB on us – Marine Le Pen 

The system has dropped the NUCLEAR BOMB on us – Marine Le PenΒ

πŸ’¬ If political leaders decide who can run in elections and for whom the French can vote, then we're NO LONGER IN A DEMOCRACY – so we're going to fight, Le Pen said.

On Monday court prohibited Marine Le Pen from running for public office for the next five years β€” ruling her out of the 2027 presidential election.