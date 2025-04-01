© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The system has dropped the NUCLEAR BOMB on us – Marine Le Pen
💬 If political leaders decide who can run in elections and for whom the French can vote, then we're NO LONGER IN A DEMOCRACY – so we're going to fight, Le Pen said.
On Monday court prohibited Marine Le Pen from running for public office for the next five years — ruling her out of the 2027 presidential election.