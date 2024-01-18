Rep Matt Gaetz joins Carl Higbie: For every Karen MAGA loses, a Julio or Jamal | Newsmax

FRONTLINE Newsmax | Rep Matt Gaetz: For every Karen MAGA loses, a Julio or Jamal joins | Carl Higbie | On Wednesday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Rep. Matt Gaetz explains the realignment of the Republican Party in the Trump era.
