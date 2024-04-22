Bird Flu and 4th Horseman's Ride



The World Health Organization (WHO) is greatly concerned that the avian flu (H5N1) is passing to cows and goats and then to humans. Have farmers done anything, like feeding chicken manure, to cows that might have affected them? Were unnatural feedings of ground up animals to cows (which are vegetarians) the cause of 'mad cow disease'? Does the avian flu have an exceedingly high mortality rate for humans? Have any scientists suggested bird flu could be 100 times worse than COVID? Are the USA and China working on making bird flu more infectious? If so, why? Can scientists control all that can happen with biological experiments? Did Jesus warn about pestilences? Could scientists, farmers, corporations, governments, or just regular consumers cause diseases like will happen during the ride of the fourth horseman of the Apocalypse? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie address these topics.



