Bill Gates heeft aangezet tot het plegen van massamoord met vaccins! DOE MASSAAL AANGIFTE OM DIT TE VOORKOMEN!

Innovating to zero! | Bill Gates - YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaF-fq2Zn7I&t=271s





Ik wil aangifte doen | politie.nl

https://www.politie.nl/informatie/ik-wil-aangifte-doen.html





Aangifte doen bij de politie | Het Juridisch Loket

https://www.juridischloket.nl/politie-en-justitie/aangifte/aangifte-doen/





Nazi eugenics - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_eugenics





Aangifte van massamoord met het ras specifieke biologisch wapenvirus SARS-COV-2:





Doe aangifte van massamoord tegen Shi Zhengli NIAID en andere betrokkenen

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Doe-aangifte-van-massamoord-tegen-Shi-Zhengli-NIAID-en-andere-betrokkenen-2022-06-14-15-44-42-1:7





AANGIFTEPOGING VAN MASSAMOORD - CREEREN EN FINANCIEREN VAN EEN RAS SPECIFIEK BIOLOGISCH WAPENVIRUS SARS-COV-2 17-06-2022

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/AANGIFTEPOGING-VAN-MASSAMOORD---CREEREN-EN-FINANCIEREN-VAN-EEN-RASSEN-SPECIFIEK-BIOLOGISCH-WAPENVIRUS-SARS-COV-2-17-06-2022:c





Aangifte tegen Shi Zhengli NIAID en andere betrokkenen (kopie vd volledige aangifte)

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Aangifte-tegen-Shi-Zhengli-NIAID-en-andere-betrokkenen-(kopie):5





Press charges against Shi Zhengli and the NIAID massively globally

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Press-charges-against-Shi-Zhengli-and-the-NIAID-massively-globally-2022-06-12:2





Mails aan Thierry Baudet van FVD en Robert Jensen van Jensen.nl:





Mail aan Baudet: Cyberaanval is te voorkomen & motie om gas aan te boren als dat nodig is 2022-08-11 18-39-20-1

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Cyberaanval-is-te-voorkomen---motie-om-gas-aan-te-boren-als-dat-nodig-is-2022-08-11-18-39-20-1:e





Mail aan Baudet en Jensen: BELANGRIJK! Voorkom geplande massamoord in ons land!

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Mail-aan-Baudet-en-Jensen-BELANGRIJK!-Voorkom-geplande-massamoord-in-ons-land-2022-08-30-13-04-09-1:9





91 STUDIES PROVE NATURALLY ACQUIRED IMMUNITY PROVIDES BETTER PROTECTION THAN THE COVID-19 VACCINES (IMPORTANT! SPREAD!)

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/91-STUDIES-PROVE-NATURALLY-ACQUIRED-IMMUNITY-PROVIDES-BETTER-PROTECTION-THAN-THE-COVID-19-VACCINES-1080p:0





COVID-19 mRNA vaccines DO alter people's DNA (mRNA is reverse transcribed) new studies 2022 (2022-06-19 16-49-01-1)

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/COVID-19-mRNA-vaccines-DO-alter-people's-DNA-(mRNA-is-reverse-transcribed)-new-studies-2022-(2022-06-19-16-49-01-1):b





Gene-editing experiment turns fluffy hamsters into ‘aggressive’ mutant rage monsters

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Gene-editing-experiment-turns-fluffy-hamsters-into-%E2%80%98aggressive%E2%80%99-mutant-rage-monsters-Metro-co-uk-May-27-2022:5





Andere belangrijke videos:





37 treatments for COVID-19 - Studies that show Improvement for prophylaxis & mortality - SPREAD! 2022-08-09 14-32-16-1

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/37-treatments-for-COVID-19-Studies-that-show-Improvement-for-prophylaxis---mortality-2022-08-09-14-32-16-1:4





Gene Drive damages genome! & 57 Doctors Say Stop All Covid Vaccinations IMPORTANT! SPREAD! 2022-07-27 14-50

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Gene-Drive-damages-genome!---57-Doctors-Say-Stop-All-Covid-Vaccinations-2022-07-27-14-50:1





How to prevent their planned global genocide & stop the vaccine genocide IMPORTANT! ⚠ SPREAD THIS FACTUAL DATA!

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/How-to-prevent-their-planned-global-genocide---stop-the-vaccine-genocide-IMPORTANT!-SPREAD-THIS-FACTUAL-DATA!-2022-08-25-15-03-26-1:a





COVID-19 mRNA vaccines cause massive fish die off in Oder river, Kerala India and San Francisco Bay and will cause all marine life to die ⚠ PREVENT! WARN! SPREAD! 2022-08-29 13-07-10-1

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/COVID-19-mRNA-vaccines-cause-massive-fish-die-off-in-Oder-river,-Kerala-India-and-San-Francisco-Bay-and-will-cause-all-marine-life-to-die-%E2%9A%A0-PREVENT!-2022-08-29-13-07-10-1:7





RIVM - Stichting Vaccin Vrij

https://stichtingvaccinvrij.nl/misinformatie/rijksvoorlichting-media/rivm/





Perfect Society

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8





Bill Gates, genocide, ontvolking, aangifte, arresteer, politie, CRISPR, gene drive, duurzaam, cyberaanval, gedwongen, vrijwillige, vaccinatie, great reset, massamoord, pandemie verdrag, WHO, plandemie, quantum dot tattoo, medisch, paspoort, test, Bilderberg, ID2020, doe aangifte