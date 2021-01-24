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Special Edition: The REAL Mount Sinai!!!!
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21 views • January 24, 2021
This presentation is on the real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia where God came down as a fire. This is where the Ten Commandments were given out to the mix multitudes. There is so much evidence it is mind blowing. There is still so much to be found in this area. There has only been just a little bit of digging allowed. Please get the word about this very important information on the truth of the Bible!
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