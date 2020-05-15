Did Lying About Coronavirus Cover-Up The Fed’s Economic Destruction?

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The biggest bubble ever created, was created by the counterfeiting of The Federal Reserve. As with all financial bubbles, it was destined to burst and inflict the biggest economic bust in history. Did the lying and overreaction of Coronavirus cover-up The Fed's economic destruction and guilt?