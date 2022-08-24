Lawsuits Ahead?! | Making Sense of the Madness

Will President Trump sue the FBi?





In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan reports on President Trump’s statement regarding the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid, as well as what the FBI ACTUALLY did inside his home.





See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at:

https://bit.ly/3AjKupN





Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!