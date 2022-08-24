Lawsuits Ahead?! | Making Sense of the Madness

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Will President Trump sue the FBi?
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan reports on President Trump’s statement regarding the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid, as well as what the FBI ACTUALLY did inside his home.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at:
https://bit.ly/3AjKupN
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!