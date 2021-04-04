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EVER GIVEN: NAVY SEALS Recover OVER 1000 CHILDREN & BODIES From Containers
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3186 views • April 04, 2021
#SuezCanal, #EverGiven, #Evergreen
Navy Seals rescue over a thousand trafficked children and dead bodies out of shipping containers during inspection in Bitter Lake in Egypt after being dislodged from the Suez Canal. By order of the Egyptian President, the containers were taken off the ship and searched by US Navy Seals.

Excerpts from some of the articles and LINKS BELOW for you to research this which is NOT in mainstream media news.

EVERGREEN - EVER GIVEN CARGO Reportedly Included Trafficked Children, Weapons of Mass Destruction. The 18,000 containers are still in process of being opened during the inspection as the ship is moored in Bitter Lake


“The Seals also found Weapons of Mass Destruction on the six story high vessel – which were believed destined to start a war in the Middle East.

“Finally by Tues. the Evergreen cargo ship was loosened and taken to Bitter Lake in Egypt. By order of the Egyptian President, the containers were taken off the ship and searched by US Navy Seals.

“Many other ships that were blocked in the Suez Canal last week were also discovered to be carrying weapons – believed to be used to start a war in the Middle-East. Why? The weapons were going to be given to the Muslims by the Israel Mossad.

“Human traffickers were being arrested and cartels busted – losing critical income for their owners worldwide. The Deep State Operation was said to have lost 400 million $ an hour while the ships were stuck for a week – that would pale in comparison to what those children were undergoing.

LINKS:
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/patriot/human-trafficking-survivor-exposes-secrets-of-shipping-containers-cps-more/

https://themarshallreport.wordpress.com/2021/04/03/navy-seals-rescue-over-a-thousand-trafficked-children-and-dead-bodies-out-of-shipping-containers-in-the-suez-canal/

https://truth11.com/2021/04/03/trafficked-children-bodies-weapons-found-on-evergreen-ship-blocking-suez-canal/


https://mynews.one/trafficked-children-bodies-weapons-found-on-evergreen-ship-blocking-suez-canal/

Human Trafficking Survivor Exposes Secrets Of Shipping Containers, CPS & More!
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/patriot/human-trafficking-survivor-exposes-secrets-of-shipping-containers-cps-more/


SCOTT MCKAY PATRIOT STREET FIGHTER:
https://scottmckay.us

Scott McKay 4/2/2021 video original link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMGeQj1pXT4

Former Navy Seal Michael Jaco weighs in:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMGeQj1pXT4

Disclaimer: Information provided is from internet sources shared for the purpose of exposing the truth but are not deemed verified or confirmed.... please do your research.
Keywords
navy sealsevergreenscott mckaysuez canalever given
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