LA County declares 'State of Emergency' over ICE - enables Newsom financial assistance

LA County DECLARES state of emergency over ICE

Potentially giving Newsom power to provide financial assistance for residents ‘effected by the RAIDS’

‘A local state of emergency can also funnel state money for legal aid and other services’

Los Angeles has officially declared a state of emergency to support residents impacted by ongoing federal immigration enforcement.

The move unlocks state funding for legal aid, rental assistance, and other services — with a rental aid portal set to launch within 60 days.