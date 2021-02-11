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So Many Options for Composting! Quick, Cheap, and Dirty Composting for Urban Farming
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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63 views • February 11, 2021
▶️Web: https://cultivated-change.com
▶️Schedule Garden Consult: https://bit.ly/3q4ib8o
▶️Garden Seed (True Leaf): https://bit.ly/36GOFOw
▶️Micro seed/supplies: https://bit.ly/3mK2a5h
▶️Socials: https://linktr.ee/CultivatedChange
#resilience #garden #composting #spring

There are so many composting options out there! Plastic/Ceramic turning 50 gal barrels, vermiculture, mesh bags, etc. Composting should be to your context. If you have no space or animals that roam around, perhaps a smaller contained option is the way to go.

For me, having a little outside space, and a massive amount of spent microgreen trays, pallets are the way to go. Most stores will be happy if you take their old pallets off their hands. These just provide a barrier to soil to not spill over. I fill up a 4 x 4 x 4 space in about 3 weeks, so I need have a quickly scalable solutions. In this video, we go over various considerations for building your compost.

SPOILER: use way more dry material than wet.
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WNC Resources for Your Gardening Needs:
LOTUS Farm & Garden: https://bit.ly/3jmGNa7
Sow True Seed: https://bit.ly/2YMEu6H
Eden Brothers: https://bit.ly/3pWq000
______________________

Try Our Micros (WNC):
Home Delivery Signup: https://bit.ly/35C8N3F
WVM: https://bit.ly/3qmYNnc
French Broad: https://bit.ly/2XElGGf
Blue Ridge Market: https://bit.ly/3bM7XFo

______________________

Support Videos Like This:
Website Donate: https://bit.ly/3aBEMo9
Paypal Direct: https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange
______________________

Supplies:
My Favorite Micro Seeds: https://bit.ly/3nOP9Zl (affiliate link)
My Favorite Garden Seeds: https://bit.ly/36GOFOw
Lights (Flourescent): https://amzn.to/2M7fW5p
Lights (LED): https://amzn.to/2KTThZu
Soil (LOTUS): https://bit.ly/2XBhk2y
Trays: https://bit.ly/37Lnras
Watering Wand: https://amzn.to/3nJsPQj
_____________________

Favorite Micro Seeds:
Sunflower: https://bit.ly/2LoCJty
Wheatgrass: https://bit.ly/3qhyxdG
Radish: https://bit.ly/3oNWARa
Pea Shoot: https://bit.ly/2MZ3GnL
Broccoli: https://bit.ly/2N6e90T
_____________________

NOTE: This description contains affiliate links that allow you to find the items mentioned in this video and support the channel at no cost to you. While this channel may earn minimal sums when the viewer uses the links, the viewer is in NO WAY obligated to use these links. Thank you for your support!
Keywords
healthfoodgardencomposturban farm
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