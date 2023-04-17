Brighteon Broadcast News, April 17, 2023 - FIAT DATE WITH FATE: The entire financial system will soon be OBSOLETE

0:00 FIAT DATE WITH FATE

35:48 Day of Reckoning





- Fractional reserve banking is incompatible with rapidly shared user knowledge and mobile banking apps

- Fractional reserve assumes most people don't know how insolvent the banks really are

- Hundreds of banks in the USA are already insolvent

- Why the implosion of the western financial system will create a rush for "off ramps"

- Those off ramps will include gold, silver and crypto

- Crypto's key advantage is rapid transmission to non-local sources, without government intervention

- Why I am evaluating multiple decentralized technologies for integration into Brighteon

- The world needs decentralized digital currency options to survive the engineered fiat collapse

- OTHER content systems will also move in direction of decentralization: Videos, social media, publishing, etc.

- Most of the centrally-hosted server systems we know today will be OBSOLETE in a decade

- This means we must all innovate and embrace the new terrain of decentralization, which is censorship resistant

- The globalists are desperate to control everything: Money, speech, food, medicine, news, education, etc.

- Decentralization takes power away from them and puts it into the hands of We the People





