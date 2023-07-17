When I found Mirat, he was shivering from hunger and cold, with a total of 4 fractures on his body

Pitiful Animal





By the time I found Mirat, he was shivering from hunger and cold.

His front legs were swollen and unable to move.

I gave Mirat some water to drink and took him to the vet for a check-up.

The doctor quickly took an X-ray and found a total of 4 fractures.

What was pain? I didn't even want to think about it.

Everything was carefully prepared for the surgery.

The anesthetic process took place properly and safely.

Everything finally went smoothly after many hours.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gt-s39TaTDU