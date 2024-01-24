Create New Account
Witches, Fallen Angels, Jesuits, and Project Blue Beam
High Hopes
Robert Breaker


Jan 23, 2024


Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about how today there are many witches out in the open, and how this could lead to Fallen Angels using technology like Project Blue Beam to deceive the masses. Could Jesuits play a role in this as well?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RvM2gxWNdZw


deceptionjesuitsfallen angelswitchesproject blue beamrobert breaker

