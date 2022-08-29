NOT In The Headlines

Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips recently spoke at our CSPOA Press Conference. They shared with us how they started out investigating election integrity (and lack of!) and how this led them to put together 2000Mules.com

2000 Mules is the documentary that should be seen by EVERY American. It shows widespread, coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election, sufficient to change the overall outcome.

If you haven't seen the documentary, please watch it. This segment is just an overview! Listen in to learn more!

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