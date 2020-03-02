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Turks Invade Greece, Blackmail NATO to Establish Caliphate in Syria
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33 views • March 02, 2020
Turks invade Greece with its army tearing down border barriers & govt bragging 76,000 Muslims in first wave of millions. Will they successfully blackmail NATO to fight for Erdogan against Assad in Syria & help extend his caliphate ambitions?
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