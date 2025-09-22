Tariffs, Tradition, And The Lost Crafts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tariffs intended to boost US production ignore a key fact: this deep craftsmanship is a cultural tradition, not just an industry. The knowledge is passed down through generations in specific communities. You can’t tariff your way into reviving a lost art—you must value the culture that sustains it.
#Tariffs #Craftsmanship #CulturalValue #Trade #Economics
