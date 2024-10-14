Democrats Using False Flag Against Trump ? , something will happen to Trump no 2024 Election

In this segment, Mike Martins is sharing his perspective on a news headline involving U.S. President Joe Biden warning Iran against attacking former President Donald Trump. Here are the key points: Biden's Warning to Iran: Martins highlights a report where Biden warns Iran that any attack on Trump would be considered an act of war. He finds this message strange and suggests it’s part of a bigger plan. Suspicion of Orchestration: He implies that the warning may be a preemptive move to justify potential future conflict with Iran. Martins believes this could be a setup, suggesting that if something were to happen to Trump, the U.S. government would use it as an excuse to go to war with Iran. America's Need for War: Martins claims that the U.S. is looking for a reason to go to war with Iran to keep its financial system afloat and deflect accountability. He argues that this conflict should have already started, and the warning is part of the buildup to such a war. Foreshadowing a Major Event: Martins mentions a prediction he’s made multiple times since 2019, stating that something significant involving Donald Trump will happen between July and September 2024, which will lead to larger consequences or a major event later in the year. Civil Unrest and Global Impact: He believes that this event, possibly involving Trump, will not only cause civil unrest but will also trigger a much larger shift, potentially one of the biggest global events in the past 500 years. He expects this to escalate in October or November 2024. Pattern of Predictions: Martins refers to previous predictions he has made in his “Mike of the Night” series, suggesting that this buildup is something he has been warning his audience about for years. In summary, Mike is warning his audience about a potentially orchestrated conflict involving Donald Trump and Iran, which he believes will trigger significant global unrest and major shifts by the end of 2024. Biden, Donald Trump, Iran, U.S. politics, war with Iran, Trump warning, Joe Biden, global conflict, political commentary, Mike Martins, Middle East tensions, Trump vs Biden, U.S. foreign policy, civil unrest, 2024 predictions, geopolitical analysis, war buildup, news commentary, conspiracy theories, government control, American politics, political unrest, global events, Trump assassination, Ponzi scheme, media manipulation, political corruption, world politics, major event 2024, U.S. war strategy, prophecy, Middle East war, war escalation

