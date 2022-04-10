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Dr. Lee Merritt, Dr. Francis Boyle Attorney. Nazis, NeoCons and Biolabs!
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464 views • April 10, 2022
Dr. Lee Merritt Ukraine labs and traitors in the midst. https://rumble.com/v102h5m-ukraine-biolabs-dr-lee-merritt.html
Mercola: infowars, with Dr. Franco’s Boyle. Reagan neocons Nazi Medical tyranny, bioweapons. https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2022/04/09/biolabs-in-ukraine.aspx
Info Wars https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-biological-weapons-expert-exposes-labs-in-ukraine-and-china-run-by-u-s-government/
Travis Repost :https://www.bitchute.com/video/1taWSUtdbQsh/
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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Mercola: infowars, with Dr. Franco’s Boyle. Reagan neocons Nazi Medical tyranny, bioweapons. https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2022/04/09/biolabs-in-ukraine.aspx
Info Wars https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-biological-weapons-expert-exposes-labs-in-ukraine-and-china-run-by-u-s-government/
Travis Repost :https://www.bitchute.com/video/1taWSUtdbQsh/
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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