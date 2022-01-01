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We are the survivors. So STAY WARM. Have a plan. Get creative. Use the abundance God gave us.
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92 views • January 01, 2022
use what is provided. get creative. start by collecting what is abundant and then figure out how to use it. snow? it is the best insulator. Ice? why not. use it. and no matter what DO NOT LET ANYONE JAB YOU. Make plans for escape if it comes to that.
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