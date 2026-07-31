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Michael Yon, Mike Adams, Steve Murray and Michael Farris on Global Chokepoint Warfare and the Coming Famine
Health Ranger Report
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- Self-Support and Episode Release Strategy (0:00)

- Introduction of Participants and Initial Topic (0:36)

- Global Supply Chain and Education on Resource Origins (1:38)

- War Continuation and Healthcare Dependence on Helium (2:36)

- Impact of Helium Shortages on Memory Prices and Market Crashes (5:10)

- China's Advancements in High Bandwidth Memory and AI Infrastructure (7:39)

- Manipulation in Oil Markets and Geopolitical Implications (13:27)

- Future of Warfare and the Role of Autonomous Systems (24:05)

- China's Strategic Advantages and Potential for Nuclear Fusion (34:44)

- Geopolitical Predictions and the Role of Turkey (56:09)

- Geopolitical Strategies and Oil Platforms (1:06:42)

- Historical and Current Conflicts (1:10:01)

- Economic and Social Predictions (1:12:10)

- Final Thoughts and Contact Information (1:16:17)


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