Blind U.S. Leaders Run Towards Nuclear Destruction, Ignoring Putin's Warnings

Time is running out. U.S. leaders are not heading toward nuclear war, they are moving to their own nuclear destruction. Also, hear what Putin had to say about the tanks being sent to Ukraine. Watch the video for more.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Source:

InfoWars.com - Alex Jones on Putin's speech and more

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=63e06152f246b125ed7c9286





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



