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Footage Of Forced Covid Vaccines In Nursing Homes By Whistleblowers
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1405 views • February 21, 2021
"WE'RE DEALING WITH HOMICIDE, MAYBE EVEN MURDER"
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Reiner Fuellmich: Whistleblowers from nursing home in Germany explained that out of 31 people who were vaccinated (with Covid vaccine) 8 died within 2 or 3 weeks, 11 more suffer from serious adverse effects
https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/ Top Doctors
https://alcyonpleiades.blogspot.com/ Documentaries on current events
https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/ Mark Anthony Steele
https://gbdeclaration.org/ GB declaration
https://petition.parliament.uk/ Government petitions
Reiner Fuellmich: Whistleblowers from nursing home in Germany explained that out of 31 people who were vaccinated (with Covid vaccine) 8 died within 2 or 3 weeks, 11 more suffer from serious adverse effects
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