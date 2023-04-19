Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BOMBSHELL: 9/11 Hijackers Were CIA Recruits - The Dive - 041923
86 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 16 hours ago |

Thanks to 'The Gray Zone'. Here's the April 18, 2023 article that this video is talking about.

https://thegrayzone.com/2023/04/18/9-11-hijackers-cia-recruits/

Here is the court filing, PDF if to research further.

https://www.floridabulldog.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Canestraro-Declaration-dated-20-July-2021.pdf

I'm sharing this video from 'The Dive with Jackson Hinkle' on YouTube. Partial Description  from there is here:

Support the show with a contribution: Locals: https://jacksonhinkle.locals.com/support

Patreon:https: //www.patreon.com/jacksonhinkle

GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/jacksonhin...

Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/TheDiveWithJac...

Telegram: https://t.me/jacksonhinkleR

Odysee:odysee.com/@thedivewithjackson:0

Keywords
russia911ukraineseptember 11russianukrainianjackson hinklesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket