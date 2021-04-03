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Episode 144 - The Truth About March 2021
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42 views • April 03, 2021
Another eventful month is in the books! Cancel culture found its next victim - Dr. Seuss! Biden's diabolical and immoral lack of border enforcement came full circle. Another $2 trillion "relief bill". The Democrats in the House passed bills to institutionalize voter fraud and further limit private gun ownership. The trial of officer Derek Chavin, mass shootings, Biden falling, vaccine passports and much more!
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