REDACTED | The C1A Has Big PLANS For Zelensky" - Ex-C1A Larry Johnson

THE CURRENCY WAR - FOLLOW THE MONEY | Redacted with Clayton Morris
The C1A Has Big PLANS For Zelensky" - Ex-C1A Larry Johnson
New reports suggest NATO is getting ready to throw Ukraine under the tank. Ex-CIA Larry Johnson says western intelligence are looking for ways to get rid of Zelensky and make it look like a Russian missle strike.
General Cavoli says Russia's military hasn't been degraded AT ALL by the conflict in Ukraine despite what CNN says.
And how long until the weapons bound for Ukraine wind up in the hands of African countries rising up against the United States and France?
Original: https://youtu.be/NwQtwiPw15E
