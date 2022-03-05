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Proof Covid Jab is Gene Editing Technology: Global Human Experiment was Never a Vaccine
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677 views • March 05, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The title ‘vaccine’ is a marketable disguise for the engineered bioweapon that is cleverly killing millions. Karen Kingston joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to expose more intriguing details on the Moderna and Pfizer jabs, and the bodies response to these deceptive gene therapies. She wants Americans to feel confident in the understanding that the ‘vaccine’ is just a mere patent, with its true intentions emerging with disaster within our bodies.
Don't miss a moment of Tuesday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwa5lz-proof-covid-jab-is-gene-editing-technology-global-human-experiment-was-neve.html
The title ‘vaccine’ is a marketable disguise for the engineered bioweapon that is cleverly killing millions. Karen Kingston joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to expose more intriguing details on the Moderna and Pfizer jabs, and the bodies response to these deceptive gene therapies. She wants Americans to feel confident in the understanding that the ‘vaccine’ is just a mere patent, with its true intentions emerging with disaster within our bodies.
Don't miss a moment of Tuesday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwa5lz-proof-covid-jab-is-gene-editing-technology-global-human-experiment-was-neve.html
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