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#DavidKnightShow: HR3 #Coronavirus – Protect Your Health & Prepare For The Evolving Police State!
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13 views • March 25, 2020
Americans hope to protect life, liberty and happiness amid the crisis, but government has other plans
On this Wednesday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll cover the emergency coronavirus relief bill just revealed by The White House and Senate leaders of both parties, the news that Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 and much more news.
Also, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is calling for an investigation into China’s “cover-up” of the early spread of coronavirus, gun shops around the country are being forced to close and the Mayor of Los Angeles, California is threatening to cut off the water and power of stores that remain open during the county’s “safer at home” ordinance.
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On this Wednesday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll cover the emergency coronavirus relief bill just revealed by The White House and Senate leaders of both parties, the news that Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 and much more news.
Also, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is calling for an investigation into China’s “cover-up” of the early spread of coronavirus, gun shops around the country are being forced to close and the Mayor of Los Angeles, California is threatening to cut off the water and power of stores that remain open during the county’s “safer at home” ordinance.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn: https://vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
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