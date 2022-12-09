⚡️SITREP

◽️The Golden Star Medals are being awarded to Heroes of Russia at the Grand Kremlin Palace in St. George Hall.

💥 As a result of high-precision weapons strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces near Shevchenkovskoye and Grigorovskoye (Zaporozhye region) five U.S.-manufactured MLRS and FRG-manufactured MARS-II have been destroyed. 2 U.S.-manufactured HIMARS rocket launchers have been destroyed near Ilyichyovka (Donetsk People's Republic). As a result of a Russian Aerospace Forces' high-precision weaponry strike near Borovskoye (Kharkov region), more than 90 Polish mercenaries have been eliminated.

◽️In Krasniy-Liman direction, Russian units continued their offensive operations. More than 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 infantry fighting vehicles and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated by assault and army aircraft and artillery fire.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, more than 70 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles and 3 motor vehicles have been eliminated by the strikes of assault and army aircraft and artillery fire in the AFU concentration areas.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to counterattack units of the Russian troops towards Spornoye and Berestovoye (Donetsk People's Republic). More than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armored combat vehicles and 2 pick-up trucks have been eliminated as a result of the shelling.

◽️In South Donetsk direction, the AFU attempted to attack the positions of Russian units towards Nikolskoye (Donetsk People''s Republic) with the help of a company tactical group. Russian troops' decisive actions and artillery strikes have drove back the AFU units to their initial positions. More than 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized 93 artillery units at their positions, manpower and military equipment in 196 areas. Tochka-U tactical missile launcher has been destroyed near Pechenegi (Kharkov region). 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Dyleevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Air defense facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of the AFU near Yakovlevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, 5 unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Tabayevka (Kharkov region), Baranikovka, Kremennaya and Prostornoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️In addition, 14 multiple-launch rocket launchers HIMARS, Olkha, Uragan and an anti-radar missile HARM have been intercepted near Novopetrikovka, Blagodatnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Tokmak (Zaporozhye region) and Novaya Zburyevka (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry







