US Navy helicopters blown over during freak storm

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RT
July 30, 2022
No, these aren’t models, they’re real, full-size Navy helicopters, tossed upside down by a freak storm that blew through Norfolk Naval Station in Virginia on Tuesday. At least ten of the choppers were caught up in the gale, resulting in millions of dollars worth of damage, with some possibly having to be scrapped completely.
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