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The Truth About Social Distancing
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64 views • May 29, 2020
Produced by: Dr. Sam Bailey, posted on YT on 14 April, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lf6yBeXmzCo
Dr Sam talks about the evidence for social distancing and physical distancing. What is the evidence for wearing a face mask to prevent COVID-19?
#socialdistancing #truthaboutsocialdistancing
What is COVID-19?
COVID-19 is a new illness that can affect your lungs and airways. It’s caused by a type of coronavirus. There are simple steps you can take to protect you and your family.
What are the symptoms of Coronavirus?
The symptoms of COVID-19 are:
* a cough
* a high temperature (at least 38°C)
* shortness of breath.
These symptoms do not necessarily mean you have COVID-19. The symptoms are similar to other illnesses that are much more common, such as cold and flu.
Shortness of breath is a sign of possible pneumonia and requires immediate medical attention.
We don’t yet know how long symptoms take to show after a person has been infected, but current World Health Organization assessments suggest that it is 2–10 days.
How Coronavirus spreads?
COVID-19, like the flu, can be spread from person to person. When a person who has COVID-19 coughs, sneezes or talks, they may spread droplets containing the virus a short distance, which quickly settle on surrounding surfaces.
That’s why it’s really important to use good hygiene, regularly wash and thoroughly dry your hands, and use good cough etiquette.
How to protect yourself from Coronavirus (COVID-19)?
* Cough or sneeze into your elbow or by covering your mouth and nose with tissues.
* Put used tissues in the bin or a bag immediately.
* Wash your hands with soap and water often (for at least 20 seconds).
* Try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell.
* Stay home if you feel unwell
Websites & References mentioned:
Imperial College Computer Modelling Paper: https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/impe...
PPE study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/3...
Original design of RESPECT study: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/N...
RESPECT study Results: https://academic.oup.com/ofid/article...
Systematic Review on Social Distancing: https://bmcpublichealth.biomedcentral...
Clips used and references:
"Back in your tent sickie!" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPHAM...
"I will start a fire in the bathroom" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXi9p...
Subscribe for new videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
ABOUT ME:
I'm a kiwi doctor who wants to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a family doctor in New Zealand.
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lf6yBeXmzCo
Dr Sam talks about the evidence for social distancing and physical distancing. What is the evidence for wearing a face mask to prevent COVID-19?
#socialdistancing #truthaboutsocialdistancing
What is COVID-19?
COVID-19 is a new illness that can affect your lungs and airways. It’s caused by a type of coronavirus. There are simple steps you can take to protect you and your family.
What are the symptoms of Coronavirus?
The symptoms of COVID-19 are:
* a cough
* a high temperature (at least 38°C)
* shortness of breath.
These symptoms do not necessarily mean you have COVID-19. The symptoms are similar to other illnesses that are much more common, such as cold and flu.
Shortness of breath is a sign of possible pneumonia and requires immediate medical attention.
We don’t yet know how long symptoms take to show after a person has been infected, but current World Health Organization assessments suggest that it is 2–10 days.
How Coronavirus spreads?
COVID-19, like the flu, can be spread from person to person. When a person who has COVID-19 coughs, sneezes or talks, they may spread droplets containing the virus a short distance, which quickly settle on surrounding surfaces.
That’s why it’s really important to use good hygiene, regularly wash and thoroughly dry your hands, and use good cough etiquette.
How to protect yourself from Coronavirus (COVID-19)?
* Cough or sneeze into your elbow or by covering your mouth and nose with tissues.
* Put used tissues in the bin or a bag immediately.
* Wash your hands with soap and water often (for at least 20 seconds).
* Try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell.
* Stay home if you feel unwell
Websites & References mentioned:
Imperial College Computer Modelling Paper: https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/impe...
PPE study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/3...
Original design of RESPECT study: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/N...
RESPECT study Results: https://academic.oup.com/ofid/article...
Systematic Review on Social Distancing: https://bmcpublichealth.biomedcentral...
Clips used and references:
"Back in your tent sickie!" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPHAM...
"I will start a fire in the bathroom" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXi9p...
Subscribe for new videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
ABOUT ME:
I'm a kiwi doctor who wants to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a family doctor in New Zealand.
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
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