BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Plasma Energy Water Helping Bees, EMF and Gemstone Protection Pendants
Med Bed and Anti Aging Tech
Med Bed and Anti Aging Tech
33 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
431 views • August 02, 2022

Save 15% on your Plasma Energy Water / Crystal Magnet Pendant Purchase when you use "USAmedbed" code at checkout visit the link below to order. https://usamedbed.com/plasma-energy-water/

Plasma Energy Water Video 4 discusses how plasma energy water can be used to protect against EMF and EMR (electro magnetic radiation), help protect bees, honey bees and their hives and the benefits of the crystal magnetic pendants which also provide energy, energy protection and much more! Watch Lynn and Stephanie explain the benefits and hear from client testimonials being sent in. Plasma Energy Water is water infused with plasma energy with the use of a GANS "gas in an atomic nano state". Once infused with plasma energy the water never loses the charge and can charge water jugs and containers for the rest of your life.

Plasma Energy Water can add additional ingredients and energies and address a myriad of health conditions and issues and also assist with more energy, vitality and much more. Visit the link to see over 100 different varieties of plasma energy water. 

https://usamedbed.com





Keywords
emfemf radiationenergywaterbeesplasmagemstoneplasma waterplasma energy water
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Light Is the Most Potent Medicine Most People Are Avoiding

Light Is the Most Potent Medicine Most People Are Avoiding

Mike Adams
Gut-supportive diet tied to 83% lower odds of kidney stones, study finds

Gut-supportive diet tied to 83% lower odds of kidney stones, study finds

Willow Tohi
Scientists discover &#8220;survival switch&#8221; in brain cells that could revolutionize neurodegenerative disease treatment

Scientists discover “survival switch” in brain cells that could revolutionize neurodegenerative disease treatment

Kevin Hughes
Study suggests creatine may sharpen the mind and improve sleep quality

Study suggests creatine may sharpen the mind and improve sleep quality

Ava Grace
Curcumin, Turmeric&#8217;s Main Active Compound, Shows Potential in Studies

Curcumin, Turmeric’s Main Active Compound, Shows Potential in Studies

Chase Codewell
Berberine Comparable to Metformin in Type 2 Diabetes Management, Study Finds

Berberine Comparable to Metformin in Type 2 Diabetes Management, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy