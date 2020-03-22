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Mark Steele 5G Newcastle Crown Court Appeal
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63 views • March 22, 2020
Gateshead Council vs Mark Steele.
Judge dismisses Gateshead Councils challege that mark steele caused harrasment or distress. The Judge ordered council to debate the 5G issue. (still no word as yet from the council)
Judge dismisses Gateshead Councils challege that mark steele caused harrasment or distress. The Judge ordered council to debate the 5G issue. (still no word as yet from the council)
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