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Lindulovskaya grove. Shooting with a smartphone
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121 views • April 04, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujWo_xou94M
Lindulovskaya grove. Visited there for the first time. Fabulous place.
Shot on smartphone XIAOMI Redmi Note 9S
There was nature for shooting a DJ set. As soon as we finished filming, I took a short walk and took a little sketch with my phone. Capture the magical nature of CMCproduction and SmartREC
The word "lindulovskaya" is of Karelian origin and comes from the word lindu, bird. Included in the UNESCO heritage site "The Historic Center of St. Petersburg and Associated Complexes of Monuments". In the list of World Heritage Sites. Lindulovska grove is a real winter forest fairy tale!
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Lindulovskaya grove. Visited there for the first time. Fabulous place.
Shot on smartphone XIAOMI Redmi Note 9S
There was nature for shooting a DJ set. As soon as we finished filming, I took a short walk and took a little sketch with my phone. Capture the magical nature of CMCproduction and SmartREC
The word "lindulovskaya" is of Karelian origin and comes from the word lindu, bird. Included in the UNESCO heritage site "The Historic Center of St. Petersburg and Associated Complexes of Monuments". In the list of World Heritage Sites. Lindulovska grove is a real winter forest fairy tale!
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Keywords
travelnatureforestunescowinterst petersburgpetersburgmobile videographysmartphone photographymobilographyattractionsmobile photographysmartphone videographymobile videoleningrad regionvideo on smartphoneshooting video on smartphonenature of our planetwinter forestvyborg districtfabulous placenature for shootingunesco heritageworld heritagewinter forest fairy tale
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