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Three Type of Intervention to Improve Team Wellbeing #shorts
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29 views • May 09, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/LsRS2BDdBf8
Have you noticed that someone in your team is underperforming lately? Here’s three way you can intervene and pull their performance and motivation back up!
Greame Cowan, host of podcast The Caring CEO, works with leaders to help them build resilient teams and teach them how to deal with workplace fatigue, stress, and lack of motivation. And in this clip, Greame details three useful interventions a leader can do to help RAISE team morale, motivation, and productivity!
He shares that while absenteeism and low performance can be undesirable, it is important for leaders to try to identify the root cause and help the team member deal with the problem instead of just ignoring the issue.
Intervening in issues caused by workplace fatigue, stress, and lack of motivation can definitely RAISE not only a team’s morale, motivation, and productivity but also employee satisfaction and loyalty.
Have you ever experienced workplace fatigue? How did you deal with it? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/LsRS2BDdBf8
Have you noticed that someone in your team is underperforming lately? Here’s three way you can intervene and pull their performance and motivation back up!
Greame Cowan, host of podcast The Caring CEO, works with leaders to help them build resilient teams and teach them how to deal with workplace fatigue, stress, and lack of motivation. And in this clip, Greame details three useful interventions a leader can do to help RAISE team morale, motivation, and productivity!
He shares that while absenteeism and low performance can be undesirable, it is important for leaders to try to identify the root cause and help the team member deal with the problem instead of just ignoring the issue.
Intervening in issues caused by workplace fatigue, stress, and lack of motivation can definitely RAISE not only a team’s morale, motivation, and productivity but also employee satisfaction and loyalty.
Have you ever experienced workplace fatigue? How did you deal with it? Let us know in the comments.
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