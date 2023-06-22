And We Know 6.22.2023 Durham FIRE, Schiff censured, Titan, Blackrock, STORM! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





June 22, 2023





Late night gathering all of this to get it out by the 22nd… so much going on, many issues with Durham testmony, Schiff was censured, we have a Titan Sub causing the world to look the other way, however the numbers are all pointing to something deeper..pun intended. Blackrock was exposed and so much more. Hold on tight…here we go.





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tour

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/





Support a K9 Program

https://rinseoff.com/products/donation





BlackRock Recruiter Who ‘Decides People’s Fate’ Says ‘War is Good for Business’ Undercover Footage

https://t.me/WeTheMedia/88690





Jim Caviezel says that adrenochrome is ten times more potent than heroine, he says there are multiple Epstein Islands run by intelligence agencies/ https://t.me/WeTheMedia/88698





Durham says what anyone who has been awake during this Russian hoax, the impeachment fraud, and all the other scams that have been pushed on the American people by the FBI and the deep state: https://t.me/PepeMatter/16001





School Principal Quits Job To Homeschool Her 3 Kids On A 10-Acre Homestead: 'I Wanted To Raise Thinkers' https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/120471





Hearing on the Report of Special Counsel John Durham 🔥 🇺🇸https://t.me/RatchetTruth/65452





Jordan dropping 💥 https://t.me/qthestormrider777/16203

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/





➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2vr3v8-6.22.23-durham-fire-schiff-censured-titan-blackrock-storm-pray.html



