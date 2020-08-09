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Was WWII The Good War? With Stalin's communist terror over there and Warmongering over here! with John Chapman Chief Economist Hill & Cutler
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3 views • August 09, 2020
Famed news anchor Tom Brokaw wrote “The Good War”, WWII’s victory of American values over Hitler’s Nazis and Japan’s imperialism. But would our War Machine have had a century of communist tyranny to fight without that 1940s conflict? Would so much of our economic product have sunk into interventionism - even today - without the “Good War”?
John Chapman, a former American Enterprise Institute Scholar, has written extensively to revise the history of 20th-century conflict. He traces WWII back to its antecedent under President Woodrow Wilson - and his utterly tragic decision to betray his promise to keep us out of Europe’s first “world war”. We will find out why Winston Churchill called WWII an “unnecessary” war, and learn the unnecessary tragedies reverberating even today because of our fateful involvement. Revising history is critical to learn the causes of present problems, despite the insult to “sacred cows”.
John Chapman, a former American Enterprise Institute Scholar, has written extensively to revise the history of 20th-century conflict. He traces WWII back to its antecedent under President Woodrow Wilson - and his utterly tragic decision to betray his promise to keep us out of Europe’s first “world war”. We will find out why Winston Churchill called WWII an “unnecessary” war, and learn the unnecessary tragedies reverberating even today because of our fateful involvement. Revising history is critical to learn the causes of present problems, despite the insult to “sacred cows”.
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