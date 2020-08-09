BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Was WWII The Good War? With Stalin's communist terror over there and Warmongering over here! with John Chapman Chief Economist Hill & Cutler
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
73 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • August 09, 2020
Famed news anchor Tom Brokaw wrote “The Good War”, WWII’s victory of American values over Hitler’s Nazis and Japan’s imperialism. But would our War Machine have had a century of communist tyranny to fight without that 1940s conflict? Would so much of our economic product have sunk into interventionism - even today - without the “Good War”?

John Chapman, a former American Enterprise Institute Scholar, has written extensively to revise the history of 20th-century conflict. He traces WWII back to its antecedent under President Woodrow Wilson - and his utterly tragic decision to betray his promise to keep us out of Europe’s first “world war”. We will find out why Winston Churchill called WWII an “unnecessary” war, and learn the unnecessary tragedies reverberating even today because of our fateful involvement. Revising history is critical to learn the causes of present problems, despite the insult to “sacred cows”.
Keywords
stalinhitlerworld war 2world war 1good war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Poll Finds Half of Americans Skipping Meals as Grocery Prices Rise

Poll Finds Half of Americans Skipping Meals as Grocery Prices Rise

Sterling Ashworth
Data: 221 Small U.S. Trucking Companies File Bankruptcies This Year

Data: 221 Small U.S. Trucking Companies File Bankruptcies This Year

Sterling Ashworth
The Warnings Are Real: What Governments Are Preparing For—and Why 30 Days Is Not Enough

The Warnings Are Real: What Governments Are Preparing For—and Why 30 Days Is Not Enough

Mike Adams
Vance Announces Federal Meatpacking Grants

Vance Announces Federal Meatpacking Grants

Douglas Harrington
Europe Faces Early Winter Stress Test as Cold Snap Forecast Pushes Natural Gas Prices Toward 100 Euros per Megawatt-Hour

Europe Faces Early Winter Stress Test as Cold Snap Forecast Pushes Natural Gas Prices Toward 100 Euros per Megawatt-Hour

Sterling Ashworth
Saudi, Egyptian Stocks Fall After Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia

Saudi, Egyptian Stocks Fall After Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy