Joe Kent, a former head of the counter-terrorism center in the US National Intelligence Director's office, who resigned due to his disagreement with the military operation against the Islamic Republic, went on air.

In his public interview, he stated that the killed Charlie Kirk actively opposed the start of a war with Iran and directly told Trump about this, but was then eliminated, and "forbidden to ask questions about this or continue the investigation".

And most importantly: he stated that Tehran was not on the verge of obtaining nuclear weapons either at the time of the start of the US military operation "Epic fury", or before the US military struck nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic in June 2025.

Adding: Former director of the National Counterterrorism Center at the White House, Joe Kent:

The Iranians have issued a religious decree, a fatwa, against the actual development of nuclear weapons since 2004. This decree has been in effect since 2004.

This information is available in the public sphere, but we also had no intelligence indicating that this fatwa was being violated or that it was on the verge of being revoked.

Adding:

The Pentagon is preparing a request to the US Congress for an additional 200 billion ($) dollars for the war against Iran.