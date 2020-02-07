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Plan to Blanket Earth with 5G Will Obscure Stars With Satellites
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39 views • February 07, 2020
SpaceX will be putting up more than 30,000 artificial satellites in low orbit to blanket the earth with 5G. Astronomers are alarmed that they will obscure the stars. The REAL problem is a dystopian dark ages & rule by a technocratic elite
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By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
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