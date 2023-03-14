Situation Update, Mar 14, 2023 - The spiral of FINANCIAL DOOM has been unleashed

0:00 Intro

11:27 Headlines

23:17 Cycle of financial doom

39:29 Interview with Andy Schectman





- The cycle of financial doom explained

- Inflation -> Fed raises rates -> Banks collapse -> Fed prints bailout money -> Inflation

- How this ends in collapse

- Why MORE BANKS will fail this year

- Fed will continue to RAISE rates, crushing banks and the economy (on purpose)

- Interview with Andy Schectman from Miles Franklin

- Says HYPERINFLATION meets the Great Depression

- The end of the global reserve Petrodollar

- Why BRICS+ nations are accelerating dedollarization

- Why gold and silver are the best safe havens for holding assets as banks collapse

- Why you should AVOID buying overpriced "proof" coins





