This COVID study is MASSIVE and exposes the LIES they told us Redacted with Clayton Morris (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Redacted at:-

https://youtu.be/5LrI560-LuQ?si=eboKkkMTDfdEddZ1

Feb 28, 2024 #claytonmorris #redacted #independentjournalists

✅Videos we recommend:

• REDACTED RECOMMENDS

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZdhTWJ6YawrVRcYeuCmiK6BLnkSprAtp



A massive study of 99 million Covid-vaccinated people has just wrapped and the results are startling. Dr. Peter McCullough joins us to break it down.









✅ 💥 Best Way to Invest in Gold and Silver is with Lear Capital ⚡️

👉 Call them today at tel: 800-613-3557

👉 or go to https://LearRedacted.com

⭐️ Get your FREE $3,200 Gold and Silver investor guide from Lear Capital

⭐️Receive up to $15,000 in FREE bonus metals with a qualified purchase









LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE:

Monday - Thursday 1PM PST / 3PM CENTRAL / 4PM EST





📺 Want to bypass chat limits on our LIVE streams?

Become a YouTube Channel Member today. This is TOTALLY different than the community over on Locals. Head to this link to join:









/ @redactednews





#redacted #claytonmorris #natalimorris #news #independentjournalists

-----

About Natali and Clayton Morris:

Clayton Morris is a former FOX News anchor. Natali Morris is a former anchor and reporter for MSNBC, CNBC and CBS News. On Redacted, the married couple (not brother and sister!) and former mainstream news professionals take an in-depth look at the news the mainstream media largely ignores. They explore the legal, social, financial, and personal issues that matter to you. They want to set the record straight and bring you the stories nobody else tells. Along with the facts and the complete picture, Redacted offers real-world analysis without an agency driven by corporate overloads. With Clayton’s extensive journalism experience, he isn’t afraid to demand the truth from authorities. Redacted is an independent platform, unencumbered by external factors or restrictive policies, on which Clayton and Natali Morris bring you quality information, balanced reporting, constructive debate, and thoughtful narratives.





DISCLAIMER:





Some of the links in this description and in our videos may be affiliate links, and pay us a small commission if you use them. We really appreciate the support.





The content in our YouTube videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health & safety, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. We are not financial advisers. We only express our opinions based on our experiences. Your experience may be different. Investing of any kind involves risk. While it is possible to minimize risk, your investments are solely your responsibility. You must conduct your own research. There is NO guarantee of gains or losses on investments.





These videos are for entertainment purposes ONLY. IF stocks or companies are mentioned, we MAY have an ownership interest in them -- DO NOT make buying or selling decisions based on these videos. If you need advice, please contact a qualified CPA, attorney, insurance agent, contractor/electrician/engineer/etc., financial advisor, or the appropriate professional for the subject you would like help with. Linked items may create a financial benefit for our company.







