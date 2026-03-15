Maria Zeee - MIT Says They Can Implant Our Brains Through Injections

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Daily Pulse Ep 216 | MIT says they can implant chips in our brains through injections, and Nic Hulscher says it's possible they have already done this covertly. Meanwhile, Trump just introduced a new initiative for implantable technologies, which Nic says includes brain chips and spells a clear plan to merge humans with AI.