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3D printed Glock 17 complete build
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435 views • July 10, 2021
Everything functions properly. My only issues are I used a drill bit slightly bigger than my pin holes so one of my pin holes is too big. Also, my printer failed and I no longer have a working 3D printer. The complete slide was purchased from ghost guns, locking block from matchpoint USA and the lower parts kit from another company. You really want to make sure you have a good magazine because I started out using a standard glock oem mag and it failed the first day. I switched to a different company and I have not had anymore feeding problems or mag falling problems. I need a lulzbot pro printer!
BTC: 36QPU5nJyNJ5iTJFw2JgEmL2yx3qXEK1a7
BTC: 36QPU5nJyNJ5iTJFw2JgEmL2yx3qXEK1a7
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